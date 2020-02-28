11th Circ. Says ICE Contractors Covered By Trafficking Law

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 9:32 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit gave a boost Friday to a lawsuit alleging a "voluntary work program" at a Georgia immigration detention center isn't actually voluntary, ruling that private contractors running immigration detention facilities are subject to the provisions of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act. In a published decision, the panel said it was not addressing if the factual allegations in the complaint are sufficient to state a TVPA claim. Rather, it said it is answering a "narrow, purely legal question" that had been certified for immediate appeal by the lower court: Whether the TVPA applies to work programs in federal immigration detention...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS