New Board Justifies $1.9M Fraud Deal, 7th Circ. Rules

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 8:35 PM EST) -- A lower court rightfully approved a $1.875 million deal to end a derivative action against an alternative-energy engine maker because the addition of new board members following an accounting fraud scheme significantly hampered the suit's viability, the Seventh Circuit ruled Friday. A three-judge panel disagreed with intervenor-objector Gary McFadden that the district court put too much weight on whether Power Solutions International Inc. shareholders did enough to justify keeping the case in court instead of going to the new board with concerns about the fraud that led to criminal charges and a federal securities enforcement action. The demand futility requirement is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS