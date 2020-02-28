Suit Over Murdochs' $82M Bonus Pay Flawed, Chancery Told

Law360, Wilmington, Del. (February 28, 2020, 8:48 PM EST) -- Former Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. stockholders have no standing to pursue claims that controlling investor Rupert Murdoch and his sons unfairly received $82 million in bonuses to sweeten spoils related to Fox’s $71 billion merger with Walt Disney Co. to the detriment of other shareholders, the Delaware chancellor was told Friday. During arguments in front of Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard, counsel for Fox Corp., its directors, and the Murdochs argued that the suing investor lost standing now that the merger is complete, contending the right to seek derivative claims has been passed on to Disney and its shareholders. “That is game,...

