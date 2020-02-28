Energy Trader Awarded $408K In Software Secrets Trial

Law360, Houston (February 28, 2020, 9:31 PM EST) -- A Houston federal jury has awarded $408,000 to energy trader Saracen LLC, finding a former employee broke a confidentiality agreement but rejecting claims he stole trade secrets related to proprietary power grid data analysis software, an attorney confirmed on Friday. Jurors found that former Saracen developer Sylvain Ross did not misappropriate the company's trade secrets, but did violate a provision in his employment agreement that required him not to disclose the company's confidential information or intellectual property, according to Saracen attorney Charles B. Walker Jr. of Norton Rose Fulbright. The verdict was returned after business hours Thursday. The jury's findings fell...

