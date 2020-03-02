Retirees Say $1B Pension Fund Paid 'Astronomical' Fees

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 6:22 PM EST) -- Specialty chemicals company Evonik Corp. allowed a bank to pack its $1 billion retirement plan with investment options that charged exorbitant fees and cost workers millions, two ex-employees are alleging in a proposed class action filed in New Jersey federal court. Daniel Silva and Rhonda Allen, two recently retired Evonik workers, filed their Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit Friday. The suit targets Germany-based Evonik Industries AG's North American arm, along with its president, board of directors and the investment committee that managed the company's pension plan. "As a consequence of the foregoing breaches of the duty to monitor, the plan suffered millions of...

