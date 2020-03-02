Defending $1B Verdict, Labels Say Cox 'Mocked' Copyright

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 6:21 PM EST) -- The major record labels are urging a federal judge to uphold a $1 billion verdict against Cox Communications over internet piracy, calling the huge fine an appropriate penalty for a company that “systematically helped infringers” and mocked copyright law. In a Friday filing, Sony, Universal and Warner asked a Virginia federal judge to reject Cox’s recent call for a new trial, saying the enormous December verdict was supported by a “mountain of evidence” that Cox had behaved with “utter disregard for the law.” “Cox’s conduct was not that of a single, rogue employee,” the labels wrote. “It was endemic to the...

