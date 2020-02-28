Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Muckleshoot Tribe Urges 9th Circ. To Rehear Fishing Decision

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 10:53 PM EST) -- The Muckleshoot Indian Tribe on Friday responded to seven tribes fighting its request for the Ninth Circuit to rethink a December decision denying the tribe’s bid to establish its right to larger fishing grounds off the coast of Washington state, arguing that the tribes “fundamentally misconstrue” case law in their opposition.

In the decision, a split Ninth Circuit panel agreed with a Washington federal judge’s decision to dismiss the Muckleshoot’s request, holding that an earlier district court ruling had already declared that the tribe’s “usual and accustomed” fishing waters was completely defined by U.S. District Judge George H. Boldt in 1974. Muckleshoot...

