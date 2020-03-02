Air Force Stole Firefighting Tank Design, Contractors Say

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 10:44 PM EST) -- Two military contractors have accused the U.S. Air Force in California federal court of unlawfully using their proprietary data to create its own model of airborne firefighting storage tanks and of hurting their efforts to sell their own design to international customers. United Aeronautical Corp. and Blue Aerospace LLC told a California federal court Friday that the Air Force has been marketing a new version of a storage tank that they created to hold fire retardant on military aircraft, which was based off data they shared for maintenance purposes only. However, the Air Force had "no intention of abiding by the limited...

