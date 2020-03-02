NCL Passengers Claim Ship Took Reckless Sail Into Storm

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 6:59 PM EST) -- Passengers who traveled aboard a storm-tossed Norwegian Cruise Line vessel have accused the company in Florida federal court of deliberately sailing the ship into a powerful winter storm, saying they suffered injuries and stress while fearing the vessel would capsize. The 22 plaintiffs who brought individual negligence claims Friday in a 137-page complaint against NCL (Bahamas) Ltd. said the ship that carried about 4,000 passengers and 1,000 crew members sailed directly into the path of the "massive" and well-publicized storm that caused three extreme "listing events" when winds struck and made the ship tilt at a 45-degree angle. During these events...

