Ex-Workers Push For Class Cert. In $3.3M Stock Sale Suit

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 3:36 PM EST) -- Former employees who say they were tricked and pressured into selling stock in a welding supply company for far less than it was worth are asking a Maine federal judge for class status, saying the allegedly unfair $3.3 million deal hurt over 100 workers. The former Maine Oxy-Acetylene Supply Co. workers moved for class certification on Friday in their Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit alleging they were misled about the value of their 49% share of their former employer so the company could buy their stake at a heavy discount. The workers said that the class would include at least...

