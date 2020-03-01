Apple Will Pay Up To $500M To End MDL Over Slow iPhones

Law360 (March 1, 2020, 3:18 PM EST) -- Apple has agreed to pay up to $500 million to iPhone users in a deal that would end multidistrict litigation accusing the tech company of releasing software updates that slowed down the performance of some smartphones. The iPhone buyers told a California federal judge Friday that they have agreed to end two years of litigation in a deal that will give class members $25 each for their phones. If the payouts, attorney fees and expenses don't add up to at least $310 million, class members will receive up to $500 apiece until that minimum settlement amount is reached. Apple has agreed to...

