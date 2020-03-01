Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Apple Will Pay Up To $500M To End MDL Over Slow iPhones

Law360 (March 1, 2020, 3:18 PM EST) -- Apple has agreed to pay up to $500 million to iPhone users in a deal that would end multidistrict litigation accusing the tech company of releasing software updates that slowed down the performance of some smartphones. 

The iPhone buyers told a California federal judge Friday that they have agreed to end two years of litigation in a deal that will give class members $25 each for their phones. If the payouts, attorney fees and expenses don't add up to at least $310 million, class members will receive up to $500 apiece until that minimum settlement amount is reached.

Apple has agreed to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!