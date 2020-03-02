NJ Justices Signal Fed. Arbitration Law May Not Nix State One

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 4:48 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court suggested Monday that delivery drivers may still be obligated to arbitrate their claims against transportation companies based on a state arbitration law, even though they're exempt from the Federal Arbitration Act in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's New Prime ruling last year. At hearings in Trenton, New Jersey, over conflicting state appellate opinions in separate proposed class actions over wage claims against Strategic Delivery Solutions LLC and Health Express Corp., state justices challenged the drivers' position that they are not subject to arbitration under the New Jersey Arbitration Act in light of that FAA...

