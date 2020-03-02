Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Chinese Solar Co. Seeks Exit From Backdoor Listing Suit

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 5:05 PM EST) -- Chinese solar power company JA Solar asked a New York federal judge Friday to toss what it called a shareholder appraisal suit “masquerading” as an investor suit that claims the company depressed its share value before being used in a backdoor listing.

The company is fighting claims asserted in 2018 after JA Solar’s investors voted to approve a take-private transaction, only to turn around three days later and announce a plan to be acquired and relist JA Solar on a Chinese stock exchange at a share price three times its prior value.

The investors now claim that JA Solar artificially depressed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!