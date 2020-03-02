Frito-Lay's Labeling Ruffles Potato Chip Buyer

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 3:50 PM EST) -- A disgruntled snacker has hit Frito-Lay with a proposed class action in New York claiming the company misleads consumers by not labeling its Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream Flavored Potato Chips as containing artificial flavoring. In a 13-page complaint filed Sunday, Oscar Ithier said it's clear that the Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream chips contain artificial flavoring based on the ingredients list on the back of the bag, but the product doesn't say that on the front as it's supposed to. "Defendant knows consumers will pay more for the product because the label does not state 'artificially flavored,'" Ithier said, adding that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS