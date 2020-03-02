Justices Toss 11th Circ. FHA Ruling After Miami Yanks Suits

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 5:43 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday vacated an Eleventh Circuit decision that allowed the city of Miami to proceed with Fair Housing Act lawsuits against Bank of America and Wells Fargo, a ruling the banks were trying to appeal when the city dropped the suits earlier this year. The high court said it was ordering Munsingwear vacatur in Bank of America v. City of Miami and Wells Fargo v. City of Miami, granting the banks’ petitions for review of the circuit court’s May decision and then throwing out that decision. This procedure, established decades ago in U.S. v. Munsingwear, allows the...

