Coronavirus Puts Japanese Cruise Co. Into Insolvency

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 9:33 PM EST) -- A Japanese company that runs dinner cruises in and around the city of Kobe filed an insolvency petition Monday that blamed a recent glut of passenger cancellations on the spread of the coronavirus. Luminous Cruise Co. Ltd. filed its petition under the Civil Rehabilitation Act in Kobe District Court on Monday, according to an English-language version of the company's website. An unofficial translation of an announcement of its insolvency proceedings lays the blame for its financial troubles on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak that began in Wuhan, China, and has spread around the world. The company also said that a...

