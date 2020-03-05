4 Atty Team Led By Denton's IP Head Joins Foley & Lardner

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 6:59 PM EST) -- Two Dentons partners and their team, including the former co-leader of its intellectual property group, have joined Foley & Lardner LLP's electronics practice group. Partner Eric Sophir, senior counsel Matthew Horton and associate Kamyar Maserrat joined the D.C. office on Feb. 24, while Dallas-based partner Gary Solomon started Monday. "This [team] brings decades of electronics industry knowledge and legal experience to bear when counseling clients through technically complex issues," practice group Co-Chair Christopher McKenna said in a statement. "Our electronics practice group just came off a record year in revenue and head count growth, and this team's significant collective practice will...

