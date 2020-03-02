Former GOP Officials Ask Justices To Grant Trump Subpoenas

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 5:18 PM EST) -- A group of former Republican members of Congress, executive branch members and legal experts asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to allow the Manhattan district attorney to subpoena President Donald Trump's financial and tax records. John Dean, White House counsel under President Richard Nixon, was among the 37 people who submitted an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court, asking the justices to uphold a subpoena of President Donald Trump's financial and tax records. (AP) The 37 individuals who signed onto the amicus brief said the justices should uphold the findings of the Second Circuit, which ruled Trump and his accounting firm,...

