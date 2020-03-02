Juror's Link To NJ Doctor Can't Void Med Mal Trial Win

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 8:02 PM EST) -- A New Jersey appeals court on Monday affirmed a defense verdict in a medical malpractice suit accusing a doctor of botching a bariatric procedure, rejecting the patient’s request for a new trial because a juror failed to disclose that he was once considered by the doctor for a landscaping job. A two-judge Superior Court panel upheld a Bergen County jury’s decision to clear Dr. Jeffrey Strain and his practice group, Bergen Laparoscopy & Bariatric Associates LLC, in a suit accusing him of botching an unspecified bariatric procedure that caused injuries to patient Gaetano Graziano. Graziano argued on appeal that a juror...

