ICE Accused Of Illegally Detaining New Yorkers Without Bond

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 5:10 PM EST) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was hit with a proposed class action in New York federal court, challenging policies under the Trump administration of detaining thousands of New Yorkers without bond for alleged civil immigration offenses. In a 21-page complaint filed Friday, lead plaintiff Jose L. Velesaca, who was arrested Jan. 30 and is being detained in Orange County Correctional Facility, accuses ICE, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and top government officials of violating multiple federal laws and regulations by using a rigged risk-assessment tool to determine whether individuals should be released from jail to await their immigration proceedings....

