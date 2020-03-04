Gov't Intervention In A Private Civil Suit Can Benefit Defendant

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 4:49 PM EST) -- It’s a call you dread. The call from a government prosecutor informing you that the company you’re representing in a civil suit it now also the subject of a government investigation. While no company celebrates being informed of a government investigation, there is a silver lining — that is, the government may intervene to stay the civil suit while the investigation is ongoing. It is well established that the U.S. government may intervene in a federal civil action when the government is engaged in an ongoing criminal investigation related to the civil matter. The government will intervene to protect the government’s...

