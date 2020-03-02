Fed. Circ. Says Inequitable Conduct Voids IP In Ethanol MDL

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 8:19 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday upheld the invalidation of four CleanTech patents asserted in multidistrict infringement litigation, supporting an Indiana federal court's findings that CleanTech and its Cantor Colburn attorneys withheld information from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and threatened a defendant. The panel's precedential decision affirmed that the inventions were on sale for too long before being patented, and that GS CleanTech Corp. and Cantor Colburn LLP engaged in inequitable conduct to hide that concern. "The district court did not abuse its discretion in concluding that CleanTech and its lawyers made a deliberate decision to withhold material information with the specific...

