Defense Blasts Prosecutor Statement In Arkema Criminal Trial

Law360, Houston (March 2, 2020, 9:24 PM EST) -- A prosecutor’s opening statement served as a punching bag for defense attorneys when it was their turn to address jurors in Houston on Monday in a trial in which Texas is trying to hold Arkema and its executives criminally responsible for chemical releases during Hurricane Harvey. Massive poster boards with a transcript from special prosecutor Michael Doyle’s opening statements were placed on an easel in front of the jury box, highlighting what defense attorney Paul Nugent of Nugent & Peterson, who represents the manager of the Crosby, Texas, facility, said were inaccuracies meant to scare the jury. “He wants to mislead...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS