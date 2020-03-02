Workers Aim To Close Out Tesla Contractor Visa Fraud Suit

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 8:00 PM EST) -- Workers alleging Tesla and a general contractor committed visa fraud by illegally importing low-cost foreign labor asked a California federal judge Saturday to issue default judgments against a handful of overseas subcontractors who haven't responded to any proceedings in the litigation as the parties finalize a settlement. Plaintiffs Gregor Lesnik and Stjepan Papes filed several motions seeking default judgments on their False Claims Act, state and federal wage, coerced labor and other claims against ISM Vuzem d.o.o. and related entities, a subcontractor that allegedly procured foreign workers for the general contractor hired for work at a Tesla manufacturing facility. "There is no...

