Gilstrap Won't Judge Global FRAND Law, But US Is Fair Game

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 5:19 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap won’t decide whether PanOptis met its foreign obligations to offer Apple a fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory license on patents that are essential to the 4G LTE wireless standard, but he will consider whether the company's licensing efforts for U.S. patents were sufficient.

The Eastern District of Texas judge said Friday that he doesn’t have jurisdiction to declare that Optis Wireless Technology LLC did or did not meet requirements tied to foreign patents or foreign laws. But he refused Apple Inc.'s request to dismiss outright an entire count in PanOptis’ suit aiming to confirm the licensing offers were legal, citing implications of...

