Gov't Attys' Conduct In Medical Co. Kickback Suit Deemed OK

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 5:28 PM EST) -- A Minnesota federal judge has refused to toss a whistleblower’s suit accusing an eye product supplier of paying kickbacks to doctors, finding that his sharing of secret recordings of the company’s owner and staff with government attorneys was lawful. U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina M. Wright said Monday that government attorneys were authorized to obtain secret recordings from whistleblower Kipp Fesenmaier in their investigation of his kickback claims against Cameron-Ehlen Group Inc., which does business as Precision Lens, and company owner Paul Ehlen after the complaint had already been filed. Before the government decides to intervene in a whistleblower suit, federal law...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS