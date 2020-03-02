NY Cancer Doc Dodges Prison In Insys Kickbacks Case

Law360, New York (March 2, 2020, 6:43 PM EST) -- A Manhattan cancer doctor avoided a prison term Monday for taking $119,400 in kickbacks from Insys Therapeutics Inc. to prescribe its Subsys drug, with a Manhattan federal judge noting her conduct was far less egregious than others convicted in the wide-ranging scheme to bribe doctors to dole out the fentanyl-based painkiller. At a morning sentencing hearing before U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood in Manhattan, Dialecti Voudouris, 48, a doctor who specialized in oncology and hematology, was sentenced to time served with one year of supervised release. Voudouris admitted to accepting about $119,400 in speaker fees from Insys from September 2014 to...

