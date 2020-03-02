Judge Tosses 'Gaunt' Suit Sourced From Short-Sellers

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 10:06 PM EST) -- A federal judge in New York found securities fraud allegations against a Chinese independent insurance agency overly reliant on short-seller reports, dismissing with prejudice all but one of the claims in a shareholder's proposed class action. U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer's March 2 order ends lead plaintiff Long Miao's claims against insurance agency Fanhua, the company's founder Qiuping Lai, and two of its officers, Chunlin Wang and Peng Ge. In his 50-page decision, Judge Engelmayer said that the allegations, which cite extensively from a trio of short-sellers' reports about Fanhua don't properly shore up Miao's claims that the company secretly...

