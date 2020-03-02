Comcast Rips Denver Sports Network's Antitrust Claims

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 7:21 PM EST) -- Comcast Corp. has again asked a Colorado federal court to shut down an antitrust suit alleging it refused to renew a broadcasting contract with a Denver sports network in an attempt to drive it out of business, calling it a cynical ploy to gain leverage in a "routine commercial disagreement." Filed on Friday, Comcast's latest motion to dismiss comes after Altitude Sports & Entertainment filed an amended complaint earlier this month. Comcast first asked the court to toss the suit in January, and Friday's motion makes many of the same points, calling Altitude's allegations deeply flawed on several different levels....

