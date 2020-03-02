Reed Smith Atty Lashes Out At Judge's Order To Russian Co.

Law360, Washington (March 2, 2020, 6:22 PM EST) -- A squabble broke out in a D.C. federal courtroom Monday after an attorney for a Russian firm facing charges for bankrolling a troll farm to boost Donald Trump's 2016 presidential candidacy shouted at a judge considering civil contempt charges against his client for ignoring trial subpoenas. Reed Smith LLP partner Eric A. Dubelier criticized U.S. District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich during a morning hearing after the judge said there's a "strong likelihood" that Concord Management & Consulting LLC — owned by Russian oligarch Yevgeniy Prigozhin — has possession of the corporate documents federal prosecutors are seeking for a trial set to...

