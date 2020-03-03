NH Lottery Co. Pushes Back On DOJ's Wire Act Appeal

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 2:29 PM EST) -- A New Hampshire lottery vendor is urging the First Circuit to uphold a ruling overturning the U.S. Department of Justice's controversial opinion that the Wire Act applies to all betting, saying the lower court was right to find the agency's new interpretation of the act contrary to law. NeoPollard Interactive LLC and its owner, Pollard Banknote Ltd., told the First Circuit in a 97-page brief on Monday to reject the DOJ's appeal of the New Hampshire district court's ruling, saying the DOJ Office of Legal Counsel's November 2018 Wire Act interpretation, which overturned a 2011 opinion finding the act applied only...

