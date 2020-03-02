2nd Circ. Mulls Blocking 'Public Charge' Rule State By State

Law360, New York (March 2, 2020, 6:18 PM EST) -- A Second Circuit panel on Monday considered implementing a more targeted halt to the federal government’s new “public charge” rule, which penalizes immigrants who use public benefits, after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a nationwide ban on rolling out the new rule. The three-judge panel quizzed the Department of Homeland Security and a coalition of objectors to the rule — including immigrant groups, three states and New York City — about how the appeals court should approach an injunction appeal in light of a split between circuit courts and the high court’s ruling, raising the possibility of a pared down,...

