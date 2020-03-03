Real Estate Rumors: Bankers Healthcare, Citi, D.R. Horton

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 5:39 PM EST) -- Bankers Healthcare Group has purchased an office building in Miramar, Florida, for $29 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Tuesday. The deal is for a 130,000-square-foot property at 3700 Lakeside Drive, and the seller is an entity managed by Florida investors David Berger and Ezra Katz, according to the report. Citigroup has loaned $28 million for a Queens retail condo, Commercial Observer reported on Tuesday. The fixed-rate loan to Thor Equities is for a 30,007-square-foot retail condo at Flushing Commons, and tenants at the property include Haidilao, Atelier Fashion and Metro City Bank, according to the report. D.R. Horton...

