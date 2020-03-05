Real Estate Rumors: Acres Capital, Blackstone, Saperean

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 7:25 PM EST) -- Acres Capital has loaned $75 million for a residential project in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood, Commercial Observer reported on Thursday. The loan to The Collective is for 292 N. 8th St., where the company is building an 11-story property that will have a mix of student housing and co-living units, according to the report. The Blackstone Group Inc. and Brookfield Property Partners are considering selling a Manhattan office tower and could get between $1.6 billion and $1.7 billion with a sale, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The venture is debating a sale of One Liberty Plaza,...

