Weil-Steered CPP Leads Waymo's $2.3B 1st Funding Round

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 10:36 PM EST) -- Waymo, the self-driving car unit of Google’s parent company, said Monday it had raised $2.25 billion in its first external investment round led in part by CPP Investments, which was guided by Weil Gotshal. Besides Canada-based pension manager CPP Investment Board, other investors in the funding round for Alphabet Inc.'s Waymo included Silver Lake, Mubadala Investment Co., AutoNation and Magna, according to a statement from Waymo LLC. As of Monday, Waymo’s self-driving technology — the Waymo Driver — has driven more than 10 billion miles in simulation and more than 20 million miles on public roads across more than 25 cities, Waymo...

