Trump, Nuns Ask High Court To Allow Birth Control Exemption

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 10:53 PM EST) -- The Trump administration and a Catholic charity have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to greenlight regulations allowing employers to refuse to provide workers with no-cost birth control for “religious” or “moral” reasons, arguing that the regulations are lawful under the 1993 Religious Freedom Restoration Act. The administration and the Little Sisters of the Poor Saints Peter and Paul Home, a nonprofit run by nuns in Pittsburgh, filed briefs Monday urging the high court to reverse the Third Circuit’s ruling that a Pennsylvania federal judge was right to block the regulations from taking effect after finding that they violated the Affordable Care...

