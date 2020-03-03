Teen Can’t Get Punitive Damages In Suit Over Cruise Rape

Law360, Miami (March 3, 2020, 11:35 AM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Tuesday told attorneys for a teenage girl who reported she was raped on board a Norwegian Cruise Line ship that punitive damages would not be available in her lawsuit against the cruise company for allegedly failing to properly supervise a teens-only party. At a hearing in Miami, U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga said she would allow the plaintiff to amend her complaint against Norwegian, but said the plaintiff could not request punitive damages, based on prior rulings from the judge herself and the Eleventh Circuit that make clear plaintiffs cannot recover punitive damages for personal...

