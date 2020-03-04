MoFo Snags White Collar Vet From King & Spalding

Law360, London (March 4, 2020, 6:12 PM GMT) -- Morrison & Foerster LLP has nabbed a veteran white collar partner who served as executive counsel to the Financial Reporting Council from King & Spalding LLP to expand its investigations and corporate crime defense practice in London. Gareth Rees QC joined Morrison & Foerster on Monday, the law firm said, and Hayley Ichilcik, a litigator who also came from King & Spalding, started Tuesday. The pair joins the London office's investigations and white collar defense team. "For the past year, we have been seeking a market-leading white collar team, and we are thrilled that Gareth and Hayley have decided to join...

