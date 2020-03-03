Kids Ask Full 9th Circ. To Give Them A Shot At Climate Trial

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 3:50 PM EST) -- Kids claiming the federal government is endangering their futures by not acting to curb climate change have asked the Ninth Circuit for en banc review of a panel decision they say wrongly denied them their right to a trial. The youths said Monday that the two judges on the split panel who agreed with the government that the lawsuit should be dismissed erred in finding that the legislative and executive branches of government are the only ones with the power to redress the kids' alleged injuries and improperly deprived the plaintiffs of their right to try their claims in federal district court....

