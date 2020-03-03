Broker Says NY Boutique Lied About FINRA Dealings, Filings

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 5:08 PM EST) -- A New York boutique firm specializing in employment law engaged in fraud by lying to a broker pursuing a wrongful termination case about when it made filings with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and state court, the former client has alleged in New York federal court. Sack & Sack LLP and attorneys Michael H. Mui and Jonathan S. Sack “proceeded to deceive and defraud” ex-client Bruce J. Reid about their representation, including falsely stating when they had initiated proceedings with FINRA, making up conversations they purportedly had with FINRA officials and falsely stating that a complaint in New York state court had been...

