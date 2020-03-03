EU’s Top Court Rejects Hungarian Tax Fine On Google

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 5:43 PM EST) -- The European Court of Justice on Tuesday sided with Google in the tech giant’s challenge against a $3.3 million fine imposed under a Hungarian internet advertising tax, finding the levy’s disproportionate penalty regime violates European Union law. Google won its challenge in the European Court of Justice over a $3.3 million penalty issued by the Hungarian tax authority for failing to register for the country's internet advertising tax. (AP) Under Hungary’s online advertising tax legislation, fines kick in after failing to register with the country's tax administration and are tripled each subsequent day — a penalty regime that’s disproportionate for an “administrative formality,”...

