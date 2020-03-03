Paul Hastings Snags Capital Markets, Fintech Pro From Orrick

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 6:22 PM EST) -- Paul Hastings LLP has nabbed veteran dealmaker Christopher Austin from Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, the firm announced, bolstering its capital markets and fintech practices and adding to a wave of recent lateral hires. Austin brings to Paul Hastings a transactional and securities law practice that steers clients on capital formation, venture financing, initial public offerings and mergers and acquisitions. The firm announced the hire on Monday. Austin got to work right away at his new firm, advising IPO underwriters for Seattle-based technology firm Accolade Inc. Venture-backed Accolade, which filed its IPO Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, operates...

