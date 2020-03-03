DAC Beachcroft Beats Ex-Zurich Worker’s Intimidation Claim

Law360, London (March 3, 2020, 7:26 PM GMT) -- A London judge on Tuesday tossed litigation against DAC Beachcroft LLP accusing the law firm of deceiving and intimidating a former Zurich Insurance employee after he reported an alleged major corporate fraud, calling his claims “groundless.” The High Court judge, Master Karen Shuman, said former Zurich software specialist Artiom Borisov didn’t provide enough evidence to suggest that his claims had a chance of succeeding. “When one looks at the elements of intimidation and deceit that the claimant would need to plead to maintain such claims in the court, there is nothing within the particulars of claim or the claimant’s witness statement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS