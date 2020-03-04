EDTX Told Servers 'Consent' To Google Control In Venue Row

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 12:11 AM EST) -- A patent-holding company suing Google and Netflix for infringement in the Eastern District of Texas stood by its argument that servers are agents of the companies that can be used to establish venue, arguing the machines don't need to be sentient to consent to serving as agents. In filings unsealed Monday, Personalized Media Communications LLC shot back at Google's claim that "only sentient beings can voluntarily give (or not give) consent" to being controlled as an agent, telling U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap that the companies' servers sitting on third-party shelves are agents. "Machines programmed by Google cannot withhold consent, but they...

