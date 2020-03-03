NLRB Says Bronx Concrete Shop Must Bargain With Union

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 6:23 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board on Tuesday found that the owner of a Bronx, New York, concrete company closed his truck repair shop to thwart union organizing, forcing him to reopen it and work out a deal with the Teamsters in a rare bargaining order. The board upheld an agency judge's finding that Christopher Trentini shuttered RAV Truck & Trailer Repairs to stop a union drive at Concrete Express of NY LLC, ordering him to re-open the shop, re-hire the workers he let go for trying to organize with the Teamsters and hash out a union contract with them. The board...

