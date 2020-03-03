Most Candid Party Often Wins At DOJ, Competition Head Says

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 5:40 PM EST) -- Being upfront with antitrust officials is usually the best way to win favorable regulatory decisions, a U.S. Department of Justice section head who oversaw the Sprint/T-Mobile merger told telecom industry professionals Tuesday. Speaking at the Incompas Policy Summit in Washington, D.C., DOJ Competition Policy and Advocacy Section Chief David Lawrence said parties position themselves most favorably when they don’t attempt to explain away discrepancies in merger reviews. Instead, parties with business before the DOJ’s Antitrust Division should engage frankly with officials and prove they're reliable sources of information even when those details are potentially unflattering, according to Lawrence. “Candor is the...

