McDonald's Seeks To Nix Former Execs' Bias Suit

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 7:05 PM EST) -- McDonald’s Corp. on Monday asked an Illinois federal judge to toss a suit by two former franchise executives alleging the company's leaders overtly discriminated against African Americans, saying they were actually employed by McDonald’s USA, the fast food giant’s nationwide franchiser and "a separate and distinct legal entity." At the very least, some allegations should be struck from the 92-page complaint, the company said in a separate motion, saying former executives Victoria Guster-Hines and Domineca Neal took a “see what sticks” approach in their January lawsuit. “At no point in time were plaintiffs employed by McDonald’s Corp. and plaintiffs have not and...

