3rd Circ. Revives UberBlack Drivers' Bid For Employee Status

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 1:12 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday revived Philadelphia-based UberBlack drivers’ class claims that Uber misclassified them as independent contractors to deny them proper minimum and overtime wages, clearing a path for the drivers to go to trial to prove whether they are, in fact, employees. A three-judge panel of the federal appeals court said in a precedential ruling that a Pennsylvania district court prematurely determined outright that UberBlack drivers couldn’t show they were employees under the Fair Labor Standards Act or Pennsylvania wage-and-hour laws, making them quintessential independent contractors. The panel vacated U.S. District Judge Michael Baylson’s April 2018 decision granting summary...

