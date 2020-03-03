Venture-Backed Imara Primes $76M IPO Amid Volatile Market

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 6:22 PM EST) -- Imara Inc., a venture-backed biotechnology company developing therapies for rare genetic disorders, on Tuesday set a price range on an estimated $76 million initial public offering, making it one of the few companies to brave the waters during a choppy stock market. Boston-based Imara, advised by WilmerHale, plans to offer 4.5 million shares priced between $16 and $18 per share, raising $75.7 million at midpoint. The IPO is slated to price during the week of March 9, according to research firm Renaissance Capital. Imara plans to put proceeds toward developing therapies that would treat rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin, which...

