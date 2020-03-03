Tribes Seek Block On Keystone XL Pipeline Construction

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 6:33 PM EST) -- The Rosebud Sioux and Fort Belknap tribes asked a Montana federal judge Monday to block work on the Keystone XL pipeline, saying the court should rule on competing summary judgment bids by the tribes, the federal government and TC Energy before allowing construction to start. The Fort Belknap Indian Community and the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, whose reservations lie within Montana and South Dakota, respectively, said Monday in a motion for preliminary injunction that letting TC Energy start work on the pipeline in early April could lead to irreparable harm to the tribes’ land, water and cultural resources. The tribes recently traded...

